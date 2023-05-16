PM Modi to unveil New Parliament Building on May 28 !

TNI Bureau, New Delhi: India’s much-anticipated new Parliament building is set to be formally inaugurated by the end of this month, with a tentative date of May 28 for the inauguration ceremony, said reports. The estimated cost of the magnificent structure is around Rs 970 crores.

According to insiders familiar with the matter, the Prime Minister will have the honor of inaugurating the new building. However, media reports suggest that the upcoming Monsoon session, scheduled to commence in July, is unlikely to be held in the new facility.

There are indications that a meeting of G20 Parliament Speakers may take place in the new building later this year, as India holds the G20 presidency for 2023. This significant event is yet to be confirmed, according to sources close to the developments.

The construction of the new Parliament building, shaped like a triangle, began on January 15, 2021, with an expected completion date of August 2022. Occupying an expansive area of 64,500 square meters, the four-storey structure can accommodate 1,224 Members of Parliament. It features three main gates named Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.

To facilitate entry, the building includes separate entrances for MPs, VIPs, and visitors. A notable attraction is the Constitution Hall, which serves as a tribute to the country’s democratic heritage and reportedly houses a copy of the original Indian Constitution.

Additional amenities of the new Parliament building include a library, multiple committee rooms, and dining facilities. The premises will showcase portraits of influential figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, as well as other former Prime Ministers of India.

Furthermore, reports suggest that the building will feature a portrait of the polymath Kautilya, along with a model of the iconic wheel from the Sun Temple of Konark.

With its grandeur and symbolic elements, the new Parliament building is poised to become a prominent landmark representing India’s rich history and democratic values.