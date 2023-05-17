TNI Evening News Headlines – May 17, 2023

➡️ PM Modi to flag off Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express Train at Puri, lays the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations, inaugurate rail projects worth Rs 8,000 Cr in Odisha Tomorrow.

➡️ Odisha Governor, who was on a visit to Haryana, arrives in Bhubaneswar to participate in the Vande Bharat Express train inauguration.

➡️ Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Indigo flight delayed; flight with passengers on board reportedly stranded at airport over technical glitch.

➡️ 22 places in Odisha record temperature of 40 degrees Celsius & above. Sonepur & Angul hottest at 44.1 degrees Celsius.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Odisha Special Task Force (STF) recovered two pangolins & arrested two persons.

➡️ Union Cabinet approves Rs 38,000 crore subsidy for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers for Kharif season.

➡️ 17 people booked under IPC Section 302 (murder) in connection with the hooch tragedy in Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

➡️ NIA raids 324 places in 8 states in terrorist-gangster nexus cases.