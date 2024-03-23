TNI Morning News Headlines – March 23, 2024

➡️BJP to hold 3rd Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting today evening; Discussion on candidates of more than 9 states, including Odisha.
➡️Labour Commissioner Amrit Ruturaj appointed as the Collector & District Magistrate, Dhenkanal.
➡️Pottangi court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former MP and senior Congress leader Jayaram Pangi for ‘cheating’ his driver of Rs 86 lakh.
➡️Allahabad High Court orders to close all Madrasas of Uttar Pradesh. All students will be transferred to regular schools.
➡️Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal to hold a press conference today.
➡️Centre provides ‘Y’ category CRPF security to BJP leaders Abhay Singh and Awdhesh Pratap Singh: Sources.
➡️After Apna Dal (K), Janvadi Party (Socialist) cuts ties with Samajwadi Party.
➡️PM Modi inaugurates Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital in Bhutan.
➡️PM Narendra Modi wraps his 2-day Bhutan visit, emplanes for New Delhi.
➡️Maharashtra: Warship INS Kolkata, deployed for anti-piracy operations in Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden, reaches Mumbai. 35 Somalian pirates handed over to Mumbai Police after due formalities of Customs and Immigration.
➡️Indian Navy has saved 102 lives including that of 27 Pakistanis and 30 Iranians in different piracy-related operations: Indian Navy.
➡️India’s foreign exchange reserves hit all-time high.
➡️Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in IPL opener.
➡️German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann arrives India.
➡️Kate, Princess of Wales has cancer, she is undergoing chemotherapy.
➡️Moscow Terror Attack: 70 dead, 150 injured in attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow. ISIS claims responsibility. Russia releases pictures of 5 suspected terrorists.
➡️NATO is prepared for a possible war with Russia: Sources.
