Manmohan & Manas go to Delhi to attend CEC Meet

TNI Bureau: Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal and party’s Organisational Secretary Manas Mohanty left for Delhi to attend party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in New Delhi today.

Before leaving for the national capital, Samal said that the names of the candidates for Odisha Lok Sabha and Assembly seats will be finalised in the meeting at 6 PM today and there after the list will be made public.

“All the leaders and workers are very much excited and have started working for the election,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, party leaders from other States are also likely to take part in the meeting.

Odisha election in-charge Vijayapal Singh Tomar and co-in-charge Lata Usendi are also expected to attend the meeting.