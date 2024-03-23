NBW issued against Ex Lok Sabha MP Jayaram Pangi

TNI Bureau: Pottangi court has reportedly issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former MP and senior Congress leader Jayaram Pangi for ‘cheating’ his driver of Rs 86 lakh.

The court issued the NBW against the former Parliamentarian basing on the complaint of his driver Gopalkrishna Jena.

Jena had filed a case before the Nayagarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate against Pangi alleging that the politician had borrowed Rs 87 lakh from him to set up a petrol pump and gas depot. However, he did not return the money.

On the other hand, Pangi obtained a bail from the court in this case. Later, the Pottangi court directed Pangi to appear before the Nayagarh court. But as he did not appear a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against him and the Pottangi police was ordered to arrest him on May 3, 2023.

To avoid the police arrest, Pangi moved Orissa High Court seeking relief. However, the court transferred the case to the Nayagarh court. As a result, Pottangi police station was directed to make the arrest on March 4 this year.

However, Pangi denied the allegations against him saying he was a witness when Gopal paid money to the borrower.