TNI Morning News Headlines – March 18, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Four coaches including the engine of a passenger train travelling from Sabarmati-Agra Cantt derailed near Ajmer today.
➡️Odisha police destroy poppy plants worth over Rs 3 crore inside Similipal Tiger Reserve. poppy plants are the source of the narcotic drug mixture opium.
➡️Bhubaneswar-Vishakhapatnam Vande Bharat express train starts operations on Sunday.
➡️Malkangiri: Class VI girl student’s body found hanging in a private school hostel’s toilet. Family alleges murder.
➡️Truck owners’ association observes 24-hour Keonjhar bandh by stopping 2 trains at Keonjhar railway station.
➡️Supreme Court directs SBI to disclose all Electoral Bond Data available with it including Unique Alphanumeric Numbers.
➡️Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of AAP leader and former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain in money laundering case; asks Satyendar to surrender forthwith.
➡️Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today skipped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in a money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

➡️ Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns as Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor.

➡️Two killed, seven injured after under-construction building in Kolkata’s Garden Reach area collapsed on Sunday night.
➡️NIA attaches 4 immovable properties in Pune in the ISIS module terror case.
➡️Karnataka reeling under acute water crisis.
➡️Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets to lift WPL title.
➡️Sensex climbs 126.36 points to 72,769.79 in early trade; Nifty up 20.65 points to 22,044.
➡️Rupee edges up 2 paise to 82.84 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Vladimir Putin wins Russian presidential elections.
➡️Israel to send delegation to Qatar for indirect talks about a temporary truce in Gaza and a hostage release.
