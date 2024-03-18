BJD Leaders of Puri Lok Sabha Segment called to Naveen Niwas

TNI Bureau: An important meeting of the State rulling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is underway under the chairmanship of Party supremo Naveen Patnaik at his residence Naveen Nivas.

If sources are to be believed, discussion is going on regarding parry’s position in Puri Lok Sabha and assembly seats under the parliamentary constituency including Puri, Brahmagiri, Satyabadi, Pipili, Chilika, Nayagarh and Ranapur.

BJD Organisational Secy Pranab Prakash Das, senior leaders like Nayagarh MLA Arun Sahoo, Pipili MLA Rudra Maharathy, Ex Brahmagiri MLA Sanjay Das Burma, Satyabadi MLA Uma Samantaray, Ranapur MLA Satyanarayana Pradhan and party’s probable Puri Lok Sabha Candidate Arup Patnaik are present at the meeting.

Rajya Sabha MP Subhasish Khuntia, Puri District Observer Raja Swain, and party leaders of Puri Lok Sabha segment are taking part in the meeting.

It is expected that the conch party would finalise the list of candidates for the the Puri Lok Sabha constituency and the Assembly segments comming under it.