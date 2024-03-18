Manmohan Samal goes to Delhi with BJP’s Probable List

TNI Bureau: Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Manmohan Samal today went to to Delhi with party’s probable list of candidates for the upcoming elections in the state.

Samal went to the Nation Capital City along with Organisational Secretary Manas Mohanty. Earlier yesterday, state election in-charge Vijayapal Singh Tomar and co-in-charge Lata Usendi had gone.

It is to be noted here that the saffron party shortlisted candidates for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly Seats of Odisha during the core committee meeting followed by the state election committee meeting on March 16.

Samal will submit the list of the shortlisted candidates to the central election committee of BJP for its analysis and approval.