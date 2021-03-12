Pranab Prakash Das launches Awareness Campaign in Similipal

TNI Bureau: While the Similipal Fire is under control now, thanks to the efforts of Forest Officials, Fire Services personnel, ODRAF teams and volunteers along with the blessings from the ‘Rain God’, BJD’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das has launched a new awareness campaign to prevent incidence of forest fire.

In the last 4/5 days, BJD Volunteers including women, youth and students were active in Similipal to extend support to help douse the flames, at his directive.

On Maha Shivaratri, Pranab Prakash Das visited Similipal and held various awareness meetings with local communities. He directed the BJD Karyakartas to reach out to people in deep rural belts and forest areas to make them aware of the repurcusions of forest fire and steps to be taken to prevent those.

The BJD Volunteers have formed groups to undertake the task of awareness, which holds key to prevent forest fire that threaten the natural resources, flora & fauna and wildlife.