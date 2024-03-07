TNI Morning News Headlines – March 07, 2024

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the ‘Adivasi Bhawan’ in Gothapatna in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Arabinda Mohapatra, son of former minister Bijoy Mahapatra will join BJD today.
➡️Artha Tatwa Chit Fund Case: ED conducts raids at 5 locations, including the office of a newspaper organisation, in Bhubaneswar.
➡️AirAsia to resume flight service between Bhubaneswar and Kuala Lumpur from May 28.
➡️Saroj Sethi, the accused in much-debated minor girl Pari’s rape and murder, moved Orissa High Court, challenging the verdict of Nayagarh Additional District and Sessions Judge and Special POCSO court.
➡️Special Investigation Team (SIT) finds 13,000 ‘unauthorised madrasas’ along Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border.
➡️Anish Ahmed gets lifetime imprisonment by SC/ST Court for sexually assaulting & forcefully converting a minor Hindu girl in Bulandshahr.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Srinagar today.
➡️Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on March 16 after fresh complaint by ED.
➡️EAM S Jaishankar addresses Raisina Roundtable event by Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in Tokyo, Japan.
➡️Former TMC leader Tapas Roy, who had quit West Bengal’s ruling party two days ago joins BJP.
➡️IND vs ENG, 5th Test: England wins toss, opts to bat first. Devdutt Padikkal makes debut for India against England in Dharamsala Test.
➡️Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record peaks in early trade.
➡️Rupee rises 1 paisa to 82.82 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️French Open Badminton 2024: PV Sindhu moves to pre-quarters.
➡️Dinesh Karthik to play his last IPL in 2024 edition and India wicketkeeper batter set to announce his international retirement in near future.
➡️Elon Musk clears not donating money to either candidate for US President.
➡️Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 30,717 with 72,156 others wounded.
