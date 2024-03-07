Odisha Politics: Alliance Done; Over to Seat Sharing

TNI Bureau: There is little doubt that BJD and BJP have sealed the alliance for 2024 polls. While BJD leaders got the confirmation from Naveen Patnaik, Central BJP leaders communicated the same to state BJP leaders. So, the deal is done despite apprehensions of state BJP leaders. A formal announcement is expected in a day or two.

Now, it’s all about seat sharing. There is a panic in both camps in the ground over this. As per the sources, BJP is adamant on securing the lion’s share of 13-14 seats for Lok Sabha while it’s ready to accept 40-45 seats in the assembly.

Naveen is said to be not very happy and insisted on getting 11 Lok Sabha seats. However, sources say the demand was probably not accepted by the central BJP leaders. We don’t have the numbers yet, but it’s certain that the deal is done and seats are finalised too. However, only a select few know who will get what.

According to sources, BJP wanted Puri, Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, and Berhampur Lok Sabha seats and asked BJD to take Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Koraput, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal.

But, it’s not clear which seats have been finalised for both parties. There could be some changes to the seats mentioned here. Bhubaneswar remains a bone of contention. If BJP concedes it, then sitting MP Aparajita Sarangi will have to contest from any assembly seat. It would be interesting to see the equations in Bhubaneswar. On the other hand, Sambit Patra looks confident of getting the nod from Puri.

The alliance may hurt leaders and workers in both parties. BJP Karyakartas will be more upset. However, it’s very much clear that Modi Model of Governance is coming to Odisha after Maharashtra and Bihar.