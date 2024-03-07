Bijoy Mohapatra’s Son Arabinda Mohapatra joins BJD

TNI Bureau: Senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra’s son Arabinda Mohapatra joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today.

Arabinda joined the State rulling party along with his hundreds of supporters at Naveen Niwas in the presence of BJD president Naveen Patnaik and other party leaders.

Arabinda who belongs to the Patkura Assembly constituency in Kendrapara district had earlier expressed his willingness to join politics and was active in the last two years.

Notably, his father Bijoy Mohapatra was once a heavy weight leader of BJD and was in good books of Naveen Patnaik. But later he joined the saffron fold allegedly after getting neglected by the BJD. He has represented the Patkura assembly constituency four times (1980, 1985, 1990 and 1995). He was a close aide of late Biju Patnaik.