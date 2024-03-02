TNI Morning News Headlines – March 02, 2024

➡️Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and CM Naveen Patnaik see off President Droupadi Murmu as she leaves for Sambalpur from Bhubaneswar.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu to visit Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi Abirbhaba Pitha at Madhupur in Sambalpur district, on the concluding day of her 4-day visit to Odisha.
➡️BJD’s sitting MLA from Jayadev Arabinda Dhali resigns from primary membership; Dhali likely to join BJP tomorrow.
➡️General elections 2024: Odisha Congress Vice-President Rajat Choudhury quits party.
➡️ED conducts major raids at multiple locations in Odisha in illegal mining case.
➡️Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan flag off Maurya Express from Odisha’s Sambalpur.
➡️BJP leader Tirupati Katla was hacked to death by Maoists while attending a wedding function in Chhattisgarh.
➡️At least 10 people were injured in a low intensity bomb blast at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Whitefield locality on Friday.
➡️PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal.
➡️Strikes hit Houthi mobile missile launchers in the west of the city in Yemen.
➡️US humanitarian aid airdrops into Gaza will begin “very soon”: US President Joe Biden.
➡️Nikki Halley raises USD 12 million in February, bags first Senate endorsement, but rules out third-party run.
➡️UK celebrates launch of Wales in India 2024 partnership.
