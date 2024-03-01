End of BJP-BJD Alliance Talks in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Putting all rumours and speculations into rest, BJP’s State Unit President Manmohan Samal has ruled out any alliance with BJD in Odisha, saying BJP will fight across all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha.

For the last five days, we have been connecting the dots to reach a conclusion whether the alliance is happening or not. The buzz was strong from Delhi to Odisha. But, Samal put an end to the discussions.

BJD and BJP always maintained healthy relations at the centre and that might continue in the long run. Whether BJD would join NDA or not after the polls, will be a different subject altogether.

Will Biju Babu get Bharat Ratna on March 5, his Birth Anniversary, would be interesting to watch for. PM Modi is landing in Odisha on March 5 and his Principal Secretary PK Mishra is having a busy schedule in Bhubaneswar these days. As we say, ‘there is more than meets the eye’. Whatever needs to be done, will be executed strategically and secretly.

Whatever, the decision came as a big relief for the political class, workers and leaders of both parties as well as the public and professionals, who were unable to digest the alliance talks between No. 1 and No. 2 parties in the state.