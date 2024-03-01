TNI Morning News Headlines – March 01, 2024

➡️Odisha Government announced a hike in the monthly remuneration of Gana Sikhyaks in the State from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000.
➡️Gana Sikhyaks who have cleared OTET to be regularised.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu to attend 25th convocation of Berhampur University in Ganjam and Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Prajapita Brahmakumari School in Cuttack today.
➡️Bus Terminal at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar will be inaugurated today.
➡️DRDO conducts two flight tests of its Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile on February 28-29 from a ground based portable launcher off the coast of Odisha.
➡️Class Math, Biology question papers of Uttar Pradesh class 12 Board exam leaked on WhatsApp group hour after the examinations began.
➡️Allahabad High Court observed that a case of domestic violence could be filed even after a marriage is declared ‘void’.
Related Posts
➡️The prices of 19 Kg commercial LPG gas cylinders hiked by Rs 25 with effect from today.
➡️One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) and PPBL have mutually agreed to discontinue various inter-company agreements.
➡️Sensex, Nifty soar in early trade on impressive GDP data, foreign fund inflows.
➡️Sensex jumps 417.77 points to 72,918.07 in early trade; Nifty climbs 142.85 points to 22,125.65.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 82.87 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Bangladesh: Massive building fire kills 43 on Baily Road in Dhaka.
➡️20 Indians, who had gone as support staff to work with the Russian Army, are stuck in that country, efforts on for their early release.
Comments are closed.