Mining Scam in Odisha: ED Conducts Raids in Different Places

TNI Bureau: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is in action mode ahead of upcoming elections in Odisha as it conducted simultaneously raids in different places of the State over alleged mining scam today.

According to reports, officials of the central agency carried out raids at Barbil in Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.

Two teams containing more than 20 ED officials from Bhubaneswar and Ranchi started the raids from 8 am.

The places of raids include residences of mine leaseholders, businessmen and house of chartered accountant Ajay Kadmawala.

House of Deepak Gupta, the prime accused in Uliburu mining scam, was also raided by the central agency.

Apart from Odisha, the ED officers also raided Kolkata of West Bengal in the presence of central armed forces.

Till the filing of this report, the raids were underway and the ED is expected to make a statement in this regard after completing the raids.