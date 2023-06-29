TNI Morning News Headlines – June 29, 2023

➡️ The Holy Trinity of Puri Shree Jagannath Temple will give darshan to their devotees in their Suna Besha today.
➡️A crocodile dragged an elderly man into the Bramhani River in Kendrapara district.
➡️An unidentified miscreants killed and burnt two villagers of Mahuda under Digapahandi police limits in Ganjam district.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that the Panchayati Raj Institution securing the top position at the national level will receive a prize six times the amount provided by the central government.
➡️Ganjam District Council which stood first at the national level, was awarded a prize of Rs 30 crore. Several blocks which won the second position were awarded Rs 2.25 crore each.
➡️Devotees across India offer prayer on occasion of Eid-Al-Adha.
➡️Pilgrims reach Jammu ahead of Amarnath Yatra which will be commencing on 1st July.
➡️The Varanasi administration has decided to ban ‘sparsh darshan’ (offering prayer by touching the Shivling) at Kashi Vishwanath Temple for 59 days from July 4.
➡️Several top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party President J.P. Nadda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence for important discussion.
➡️Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) data revealed that 194 journalists, including seven women journalists, were targeted across India during the year 2022.
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the country.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian athletes participated in Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin for their incredible success.
➡️Rashmika Mandanna started shooting for the upcoming film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, starring Allu Arjun.
➡️Delta airlines confirmed about a Florida-bound flight from Michigan diverted to Atlanta because of an unruly passenger..
