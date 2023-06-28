TNI Odisha News Headlines – June 28, 2023
Tomatoes are now being sold at a price of Rs 80-100 per kg in different markets of Odisha.
➡️Bahuda Jatra concludes as all the three holy Chariots of Lord Sri Jagannath, Lord Sri Balabhadra and Goddess Devi Subhadra reached Singhadwar on time.
➡️Bahuda Jatra: 2 persons died in Keonjhar, 1 killed in Koraput during chariot pulling.
➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of the Rs 280-crore Ekamra Project at the Lingaraj Temple.
➡️A 26-year-old youth died of electrocution during Bahuda Jatra at Kolab Nagar in Koraput district today.
➡️With the Southwest monsoon remaining active over Odisha, most districts of the State are very likely to experience light to moderate rain or thundershower during the next five days.
➡️Tomatoes are now being sold at a price of Rs 80-100 per kg in different markets of Odisha.
Related Posts
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of each deceased in a truck accident at Shathigahar in Keonjhar district.
➡️Two persons were killed and 13 critically injured in a road accident in Dhulu Ghati under the Jayapatna block of Kalahandi district.
➡️All India Railway Engineers Federation has released 11-point suggestions for enhancing Railway safety in the country in the wake of Bahanaga train tragedy.
➡️Pipili Police busted a racket involved in the illegal trade of antique Hanuman coins and arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in the case.
Comments are closed.