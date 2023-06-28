TNI Odisha News Headlines – June 28, 2023

Tomatoes are now being sold at a price of Rs 80-100 per kg in different markets of Odisha.

By Sree Mishra
Bahuda Jatra concludes as all the three holy Chariots of Lord Sri Jagannath, Lord Sri Balabhadra and Goddess Devi Subhadra reached Singhadwar on time
➡️Bahuda Jatra concludes as all the three holy Chariots of Lord Sri Jagannath, Lord Sri Balabhadra and Goddess Devi Subhadra reached Singhadwar on time.
➡️Bahuda Jatra: 2 persons died in Keonjhar, 1 killed in Koraput during chariot pulling.
➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of the Rs 280-crore Ekamra Project at the Lingaraj Temple.
➡️A 26-year-old youth died of electrocution during Bahuda Jatra at Kolab Nagar in Koraput district today.
➡️With the Southwest monsoon remaining active over Odisha, most districts of the State are very likely to experience light to moderate rain or thundershower during the next five days.
➡️Tomatoes are now being sold at a price of Rs 80-100 per kg in different markets of Odisha.
Related Posts

‘72 Hoorain’ Trailer Out; Makers slam CBFC’s…

AAP supports UCC, calls for wider consultation before…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of each deceased in a truck accident at Shathigahar in Keonjhar district.
➡️Two persons were killed and 13 critically injured in a road accident in Dhulu Ghati under the Jayapatna block of Kalahandi district.
➡️All India Railway Engineers Federation has released 11-point suggestions for enhancing Railway safety in the country in the wake of Bahanaga train tragedy.
➡️Pipili Police busted a racket involved in the illegal trade of antique Hanuman coins and arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in the case.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.