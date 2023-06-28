Most BJP supporters feel Dhirendra Shastri’s speeches will benefit party

New Delhi: The speeches of Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, according to the ABP-CVoter Opinion Poll. The survey showed that 37.8 per cent of people believe that his speeches would benefit the saffron party.

People were asked, “According to you, which party will benefit from the statements of Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections?”

In response, 16.8 per cent Congress supporters also agreed that the BJP will benefit from the speeches, while 58.3 per cent of BJP supporters reposed faith in his speeches.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The survey showed that, apart from the general public, 22 per cent of Congress supporters and 16.5 percent of BJP supporters believe that neither party will benefit from Shastri’s speeches.

A few people also said that it would help the Congress, which included 27.7 per cent of ‘others’. A total of 51.2 per cent of Congress supporters believed that Shastri’s speeches would benefit them in the elections, while 17.8 per cent BJP supporters believed that only the Congress will benefit from his speeches.

The Opinion Poll was conducted with a sample size of 17,113 between May 26 and June 26, covering all the 230 Assembly seats.(IANS)