TNI Morning News Headlines – June 09, 2023
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized a hard disk from the relay room of Bahanaga Bazaar railway station.
➡️ Demolition of the Bahanaga high school in Balasore where bodies of the Odisha train tragedy victims were kept as a transit place is underway.
➡️ The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized a hard disk from the relay room of Bahanaga Bazaar railway station.
➡️Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena expressed his annoyance over the slow restoration of power supply in Bhubaneswar city after the kalabaisakhi havoc.
➡️5T Secretary VK Pandian visited various places of Rayagada to expedite the development process, reviewed development works & discussed with various stakeholders.
➡️ Regional center of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning for lightning and rain in 14 districts of Odisha.
➡️ The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam city intimation slip for phase one of UGC-NET (University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test) .
➡️Cyclone Biporjoy, the very severe cyclonic storm would intensify further and move north-northwestwards, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
➡️A hospital for newborn babies in New Delhi caught fire in the early hours of the morning.
➡️Air India flight to San Francisco: Airline to refund ticket fare to all 216 passengers.
➡️WTC Final: Pat Cummins and Scott Boland dismissed openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill; leave India at 37/2 in 10 overs.
➡️ Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reunite over dinner with his parents.
➡️Former US President Donald Trump indicted with multiple federal criminal charges in connection with his handling of classified documents from his presidency.
Comments are closed.