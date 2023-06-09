TNI Morning News Headlines – June 09, 2023

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized a hard disk from the relay room of Bahanaga Bazaar railway station.

By Sree Mishra
5T Secretary VK Pandian visited various places of Rayagada to expedite the development process, reviewed development works & discussed with various stakeholders

➡️ Demolition of the Bahanaga high school in Balasore where bodies of the Odisha train tragedy victims were kept as a transit place is underway.

➡️ The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized a hard disk from the relay room of Bahanaga Bazaar railway station.

➡️Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena expressed his annoyance over the slow restoration of power supply in Bhubaneswar city after the kalabaisakhi havoc.

➡️5T Secretary VK Pandian visited various places of Rayagada to expedite the development process, reviewed development works & discussed with various stakeholders.

➡️ Regional center of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning for lightning and rain in 14 districts of Odisha.

➡️ The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam city intimation slip for phase one of UGC-NET (University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test) .

Related Posts

Demolition of Parts of Bahanaga High School Building Begins

Odisha Chief Secy pulls up Tata Power over delay in Power…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Cyclone Biporjoy, the very severe cyclonic storm would intensify further and move north-northwestwards, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

➡️A hospital for newborn babies in New Delhi caught fire in the early hours of the morning.

➡️Air India flight to San Francisco: Airline to refund ticket fare to all 216 passengers.

➡️WTC Final: Pat Cummins and Scott Boland dismissed openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill; leave India at 37/2 in 10 overs.

➡️ Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reunite over dinner with his parents.

➡️Former US President Donald Trump indicted with multiple federal criminal charges in connection with his handling of classified documents from his presidency.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.