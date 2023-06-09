‘Adipurush’ Certified U; Run Time 2:59 Minutes

Mumbai TNI Bureau: Om Raut’s highly anticipated film “Adipurush” is just a few days away from its theatrical release on June 16, 2023. The movie, featuring Prabhas as Raghav and Kriti Sanon as Janaki, recently obtained a ‘U’ certificate from the censor board on Thursday, June 8. The film’s runtime has also been unveiled, with a duration of approximately 3 hours (179 minutes).

Directed by Om Raut, “Adipurush” has garnered immense excitement, as evident from the massive turnout of fans from various states at the film’s pre-release event in Tirupati. The movie is a retelling of the revered Hindu epic Ramayana, with Prabhas portraying the role of King Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Raghava’s wife Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news, revealing that the Hindi version of “Adipurush” has been certified ‘U’ by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) on June 8, 2023. The film’s runtime has been confirmed to be 179 minutes (2 hours, 59 minutes, 00 seconds).