Demolition of Parts of Bahanaga High School Building Begins

By Sagar Satapathy

TNI Bureau: As reported earlier, the District Administration has begun the demolition of a specific portion of the Bahanaga High School Building in Balasore following the consent of the school managing committee.

The demolition work began in the presence of the school committee. The portion which was used as a make-shift morgue to store the bodies of Bahanaga train tragedy victims, will be razed and renovated further.

The decision was taken after students expressed reluctance to attend classes in the school out of fear and superstition. The District Collector had visited the school yesterday and held discussions with the school management.

