TNI Morning News Headlines – July 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1558 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 904 quarantine and 654 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 479 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (241), Balasore (97).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 66 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Sundargarh (11), Cuttack (10), Khordha (8), Bhadrak (6), Jajpur (5). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 5,834.

➡️ As many as 75,868 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Addiction in playing Freefire game on mobile phone claims life of a Class 10 student in Keonjhar district.

➡️ IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in 14 Districts of Odisha till July 30.

➡️ Board of Secondary Education ordered to hold offline exam for differently-abled Class 10 students in Odisha.

➡️ Heavy Rain washes away temporary Bridge connecting Balipanka village with Chandiput main road in Gajapati Dist.

➡️ Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Surada, Purna Chandra Swain on Friday appears the offline mode of Matric exam at Surada Girls High School in Bhanjanagar of Ganjam district.

India News

➡️ India reports 44,230 new COVID 19 cases, 42,360 recoveries and 555 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,15,72,344 including 4,05,155 active cases, 3,07,43,972 cured cases & 4,23,217 deaths.

➡️ A Total samples tested up to 28th July are 46,46,50,723 including 18,16,277 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 45,60,33,754 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India.

➡️ India’s recovery rate stands at 97.38%.

➡️ Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to announce Class XII result today at 2 pm.

➡️ Yamuna river crosses danger mark in Delhi day after heavy rain.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain reaches semi-final in women’s Welter (64-69kg) category, confirms 2nd Medal for India.

➡️ Indian sprinter Dutee Chand finishes 7th in Heat 5 of women’s 100m event with a timing of 11.54, fails to qualify for semi-finals.

➡️ Archery, Women’s quarter-final: Deepika Kumari loses to South Korea’s An San 0-6.

➡️ Shooting, Women’s 25m Pistol qualification: Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker fail to qualify for finals

➡️ Boxing, Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Preliminaries Round of 16: Simranjit Kaur loses to Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee 5-0.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Avinash Sable fails to qualify for final in men’s 3000m steeplechase.

➡️ Sensex advances 91.88 points, currently at 52,744.95; Nifty at 15,804.75.

➡️ Rupee inches 2 paise higher at 74.27 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifting gold medallist Zhihui Hou not taken for doping test.

➡️ Fourth wave of Covid-19 hits Middle East, WHO sounds alarm over delta variant.

➡️ French Agency confirms Pegasus hack, first Government Agency to do so.

➡️ Israel becomes first nation to give third Covid vaccine shot to people over 60.

➡️ Diversity fuels our national strength: Antony Blinken on India, US ties.