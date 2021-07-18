TNI Morning News Headlines – July 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2215 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 1272 quarantine and 943 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 483 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (348) and Balasore (150).

➡️ Covid death toll in Odisha crosses 5000 mark with single-day spike of 66 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (23), Ganjam (8), Sundargarh (6), Mayurbhanj (6), Boudh (5), Bargarh (3), Nayagarh (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 5,058.

➡️ As many as 77,519 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha DGP Abhay is on a visit to LWE (Left Wing Extremism) affected districts in Odisha today; reaches Sunabeda area and discussed the situation with the Director of Intelligence, IG (Operations), IG (BSF), IG (Hqr), and SP Koraput.

➡️ Low Pressure area near Odisha Coast on July 21. Heavy rainfall alert for Odisha; IMD issues Yellow Warning for Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam.

➡️ Secretary (5T) VK Pandian visited the project sites of Taladanda Canal and Netaji Bus Terminal in Cuttack and reviewed the progress this morning.

➡️ ‘Mo Bus’ service in Bhubaneswar to resume from Monday.

India News

➡️ India reports 41,157 new COVID 19 cases, 42,004 recoveries, and 518 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands 4,22,660, cured cases at 3,02,69,796, death toll rises to 4,13,609.

➡️ The total number of samples tested up to 16th July is 44,20,21,954 including 19,98,715 samples tested yesterday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research: ICMR.

➡️ 40,49,31,715 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India. More than 46.38 lakh vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm.

➡️ India’s recovery rate increases to 97.31%. Daily positivity rate stands at 2.10%.

➡️ 3rd Wave by August-end, 1 Lakh Covid cases Daily, warns Top ICMR Scientist Professor Samiran Panda.

➡️ 16 dead in Bihar after consuming spurious liquor.

➡️ 15 died in 2 different incidents of house-wall collapse in Mumbai; local train services suspended. Rescue operation is underway.

➡️ Delhi Government orders the closure of Sarojini Nagar’s Export Market until further orders for violating Covid norms.

➡️ Drugs worth Rs 6.38 crore seized from foreign nationals in 2021: Mumbai Police.

➡️ Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh cancelled in view of Covid-19 situation.

World News

➡️ Olympics: First batch of Indian Athletes leaves for Tokyo.

➡️ 2 athletes test positive for Covid-19 in Olympic Village, say officials.

➡️ India falls to fourth spot in seven-day Covid count.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 189.9 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.08 Million.

➡️ As floods hit western Europe, scientists say climate change hikes heavy rain.

➡️ Daughter of Afghan envoy kidnapped and injured in Pakistan.