Pradeep Majhi meets Tara Bahinipati at Hyderabad Hospital

TNI Bureau: Odisha Congress Working President Pradeep Kumar Majhi met Jeypore MLA and Senior Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati at the KIMS Hospital at Secunderabad where he is undergoing treatment for post Covid complications.

As per the picture received, Tara Prasad Bahinipati is seen standing with Pradeep and Odisha Congress Co-Incharge G Rudraraju while his wife Meenakshi Bahinipati in the background.

Although in frail health, Bahinipati is seen recovering fast from illness. He had tested positive for Covid last month and admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, but recovered later.