TNI Morning News Headlines – July 15, 2023

➡️ Heavy rainfall lashes several parts of coastal Odisha. Paradip records 105 mm rainfall by 8:30 am today.
➡️Undertrial prisoner dies under mysterious circumstances inside Bhanjanagar jail; family members allege murder.
➡️2 bikers dead in road accident in Balasore.
➡️Gujarat Government announces Rs 240 crore relief package for Cyclone Biparjoy-affected farmers.
➡️Lightning strikes kill 18 people in Bihar in the past 24 hours.
➡️Water level of Yamuna river at Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar starts decreasing.
➡️UGC releases guidelines for translation of books into Indian languages.
➡️The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will conduct board examinations for classes X and XII in 2024 from February 15.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on an official visit to UAE.
➡️France President Emmanuel Macron along with a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails the India-France partnership.
➡️India to set up technical office of DRDO at its embassy in Paris: India-France joint statement.
➡️Mirabai Chanu to lead India’s contingent at World Weightlifting Championships
➡️US Open: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen storms into semifinals, PV Sindhu crashed out of the US Open 2023.
➡️India wins first test against West Indies by an innings & 141 runs.
➡️Western US set to break all-time heat records.
