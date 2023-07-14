TNI Evening News Headlines – July 14, 2023

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launches the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sabha Ghar’ programme for Western Odisha. The CM also dedicated and laid foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 33.58 crore.
➡️A Low-pressure area likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal around 19th July, which may further intensify & cross Odisha coast as a Depression around 21st July.
➡️Odisha Higher Education department releases first phase cut off marks for Plus 3 admissions into various courses in degree colleges.
➡️Odisha Train Tragedy: Three accused sent to Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
➡️Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reshuffled his cabinet and entrusted the Finance Department to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
➡️Delhi: Water level of Yamuna River recorded at 208.17 meters at 6 pm.
➡️Amit Shah approves advance release of Rs 180 crore as central share of State Disaster Response Fund to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh: Ministry of Home Affairs.
➡️PM Modi attends Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour. Indian Tri-Services Contingent Takes Part in Bastille Day Celebrations in Paris.
➡️ED seizes Rs 3.94 crore from Chinese-owned Pigeon Education Technology under Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.
➡️BCCI and Cricket South Africa confirm the schedule of India’s all-format tour of South Africa to be played in December and January.
➡️Former Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy acquitted of sex offences.
