TNI Morning News Headlines – July 11, 2023
➡️ 2 elephants die after being hit by goods train near Ambadhara under Daitari forest range in Keonjhar.
➡️Odisha Government to provide uniforms for class 9 & 10 students of Government & aided schools under ‘Mukhymantri Chhatra Chatri Paridhan Yojana’.
➡️Body of constable found in a pond near Nandipada police station in Keonjhar district.
➡️Odisha Cabinet recommends a proposal for inclusion of ‘Kui’ language in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.
➡️6 killed after a school bus collides with SUV on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad.
➡️Bridge, highway washed away as rain batters North India. Chandigarh-Manali national highway closed following landslide.
➡️West Bengal Panchayat Election Results: Counting of votes underway amid tight security. In Jangipara, Hooghly district, police reportedly resorted to lathi charge within the CPI(M) office.
➡️Water level of River Yamuna continues to flow above the danger level in Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge area.
➡️50th meeting of the GST Council is set to be held today in Delhi.
➡️Sensex jumps 356.13 points to 65,700.30 in early trade; Nifty climbs 102.45 points to 19,458.35.
➡️Rupee rises 18 paise to 82.41 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Indian-American Geeta Rao Gupta takes oath as the Ambassador-at-Large for the Office of Global Women’s Issues in US State Department.
➡️Turkey agreed to back Sweden’s NATO bid.
➡️US will send controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package.
➡️US President Joe Biden will meet Ukrainian President Zelensky at the NATO summit on Wednesday.
