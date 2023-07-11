Delhi on High Alert as Yamuna flows above danger level

New Delhi: Delhi is on high alert as water level in Yamuna river reached 206.24 metres on Tuesday, which is above the danger mark, according to the Central Water Commission.

The danger mark is 205.33 metres as per the Central Water Commission (CWC).

On Tuesday at around 8 a.m. around 3.21 lakh cusec water was released from the HathniKund Barrage in Yamuna Nagar district of Haryana.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his government was in constant touch with the CWC.

“According to experts, there will not be any flood-like situations. However, we are prepared if it does happen. If the water level rises to 206 meters, we will initiate evacuation. We have identified 41,000 people living in the nearby areas of the Yamuna riverbank, and we have established relief camps for them,” Kejriwal had said.

In 1978, Delhi witnessed a flood when 7 lakh cusecs of water was released from the HathniKund Barrage, causing the Yamuna River level to cross 207.49 meters at the old bridge.

In 2013, 8 lakh cusecs of water was released from the HathniKund Barrage, and the Yamuna River level reached 207.32 mm, but it did not result in a flood.

In 2019, 8.28 lakh cusecs of water was released from the HathniKund Barrage, and the river level reached 206.6 mm, again without causing a flood.