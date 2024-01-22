TNI Morning News Headlines – January 22, 2024

➡️ Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb arrives in Ayodhya for the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony at Ram temple.
➡️ Servitors of Puri Lord Jagannath Temple arrive in Ayodhya Dham to take part in the grand ceremony.
➡️ Ayodhya immersed in religious fervour for the grand opening of Ram Mandir and Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla. Ayodhya under tight security.
➡️ LK Advani, who had led Ram Temple movement, will not attend Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya due to extreme cold weather.
➡️ Only five people including PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel & the Chief Priest will be present inside sanctum sanctorum or Garbha Griha during the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram idol in Ayodhya temple.
➡️ 50 musical instruments to play ‘Mangal Dhvani’ for 2 hours in Ayodhya Ram Temple.
➡️ Bilkis Bano case: All 11 convicts surrender at Godhra sub jail.
➡️ Congress to hold protests on January 22 over ‘planned attacks’ on Rahul’s Nyay yatra in Assam.
➡️ Times Square, New York shines brightly to welcome Lord Ram on the occasion of ‘Pran Prathistha’ ceremony in Ayodhya.
➡️ Volunteers at Janaki Temple in Nepal’s Janakpurdham prepare the temple premises to light up 1 lakh 25,000 clay diyas (earthen lamps).
➡️ UNGA president Dennis Francis arrives in India, to hold meet with EAM S Jaishankar.
➡️ Indian diaspora in the United States sing Ram Bhajan at the Shri Radha Krishna Temple, Northborough, MA.
