Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha marks End of 500-Years of Wait

TNI Bureau: 500-years-old wait ends! The first visuals of gold-adorned Ram Lalla after Pran Pratishtha were revealed on Monday after it was consecrated at the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple amid grand celebrations in Ayodhya.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also attending the ceremony being held at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Ram Lalla’s idol carried various religious symbols including Om, Ganesh, Chakra, Sankh, Gada, Swastik, and Kamala Nayan.

Over 8,000 guests have been invited for the ceremony at the grand temple.

Representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country and people from all walks of life are attending the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony.