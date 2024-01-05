TNI Morning News Headlines – January 05, 2024

➡️Odisha Government is going to open government degree (+3 Arts) colleges in 18 blocks of Odisha from the academic session 2024-25.
➡️High-Tech Hospital authorities hold a press meet saying that the person undergoing treatment is Dilip Samantaray. DNA test will be conducted to clear the confusion.
➡️District Adivasi Mahasangha and members of BJP begin 12-hour Rayagada bandh over alleged murder of warden of Maa Gruha, Laxmi Majhi demanding CBI probe.
➡️India reports 761 new cases, 12 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 4,334.
➡️Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in the Chotigam area of the Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️ED team attacked by over 200 people during a raid in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas.
➡️One person died, two others including MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy suffered injuries in a road mishap in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hits Lunglei, Mizoram at 7:18 am: National Center for Seismology.
➡️EAM Jaishankar calls on Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal in Kathmandu. India to provide USD 75 million to Nepal for reconstruction efforts in earthquake-hit areas.
➡️Sensex jumps 308.91 points to 72,156.48 in early trade; Nifty climbs 91 points to 21,749.60.
➡️Rupee rises 1 paisa to 83.23 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️India moves to top of World Test Championship 2023-25 standings following epic win over South Africa.
➡️Ship with Liberian flag hijacked off Somalia coast. Indian Navy warship INS Chennai moving towards the hijacked vessel to tackle the hijack situation.
➡️ISIS claims responsibility for Iran twin blasts that resulted in 103 deaths. Iran & Hamas in shock as they spent whole day blaming Israel & US.
