Odisha Chief Secretary reviews Puri Parikrama Project

TNI Bureau: With the Puri Srimandir Parikrama project all set to be inaugurated on January 17, 2024, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena along with Collector Samarth Verma and other administrative officials on Friday visited the Puri Srimandir to review the Parikrama project.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the entire Parikrama project area along with Sri Setu project and the Jagannathballav Parking project and directed the officials to take steps for a hassle-free darshan system for devotees and crowd control during the inauguration of the Puri Parikrama project.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to dedicate the Srimandir Parikrama to devotees amidst chanting of Vedic hymns at the Srimandir on January 17.

Priests from 60 shrines in the country will be the guests on the occasion. Apart from this, Shankaracharyas of all four dhams are expected to grace the ceremony.