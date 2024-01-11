TNI Morning News Headlines – January 11, 2024

➡️Forest officials seized leopard skin in Kantamal area in Boudh district, arrested two..
➡️Gopalpur Beach Festival in Ganjam district is likely to kick off on January 25.
➡️Ayodhya will resonate with the sound of 1,111 conch shells during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Sri Ram on January 22.
➡️Supreme Court extends interim bail of NCP leader Nawab Malik by six months in money laundering case.
➡️NIA conducts raids in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala murder case in Sonipat, Haryana.
➡️Uttarakhand: Missing Rajaji Tiger Reserve official found dead in canal.
Related Posts
➡️Sensex jumps 341.76 points to 71,999.47 in early trade; Nifty climbs 107.8 points to 21,726.50.
➡️Rupee turns flat at 83.03 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Shooter Rhythm Sangwan wins India’s 16th Paris Olympics quota after winning bronze in 25m sports pistol event in Asian qualifiers.
➡️US objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Pannun case till appearance in New York court.
➡️8 dead as major rioting, unrest hit Papua New Guinea.
➡️Two Al Jazeera journalists, who were killed in Israeli strike, were members of Gaza-based terrorist organisations, IDF claims.
➡️Cricket body of Nepal suspends Sandeep Lamichhane – the rape convicted cricketer from all kinds of national and International games.
Comments are closed.