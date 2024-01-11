TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today unveiled the logo of the first World Odia Language Conference with a tagline ‘Language is the Future’. He also wished the conference, which is slated to be held from February 3 to 5, a huge success.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that he hopes this conference to serve as a good forum for exchange of views among intellectuals, researchers, scholars and students.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Patnaik also said that Odisha is the first linguistic state in modern India. Odia language has gained the status of one of the classical languages and has increased the glory of our soil and language.

Apart from discussing the past, present and future of the Odia language, the conference is aimed at setting goals for its propagation.