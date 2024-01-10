BJP seeks CBI Probe into “Mining Scam” in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jayanarayan Mishra today alleged a mining scam in Odisha to the tune of around Rs 9 lakh crore in Odisha and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While addressing a press meet today, Mishra alleged that a total of 192 mines are operating in Odisha illegally. Even 176 of them do not have forest clearance while 94 others do not have any environmental clearances.

The saffron leader further claimed that there has been excess mining from 75 iron-ore and manganese mines. Besides, 95 mines have badly affected the water bodies like rivers and nullas. They also having left an negative impact on the lives of tribals and wildlife.

The mining scam to the tune of around Rs 9 lakh crore took place between 2022 and 2014 with the knowledge of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, he alleged.

Mishra further said that all the MLAs of BJP in Odisha have met the Chief Minister, Governor, Prime Minister and President and submitted a memorandum regarding mining scam in Odisha.