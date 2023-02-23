TNI Morning News Headlines – February 23, 2023

➡️ Senior Congress leader and Jatani MLA Sura Routray not to contest elections anymore.

➡️ Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) regular teacher preliminary exam date announced, Preliminary Examination for the post of Regular Teacher-2022 shall be conducted across the State fro m 10.03.2023 to 13.03.2023.

➡️ Ajay Kumar Senapati, Asst. Engineer (R & B) Division-II, Balasore in Odisha Vigilance net over Disproportionate Assets.

➡️ Major NIA crackdown on nexus between gangsters, terrorists, drug mafia; 76 locations in 8 states raided.

➡️ Ruckus in MCD House delays Standing Committee election; AAP and BJP councilliors were seen hurling water bottles on each other.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi addresses the first post-budget webinar on Green Growth.

➡️ Rupee rises 11 paise to 82.77 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ India Vs Australia, One day Series: Australia name 16-player squad for ODI series against India. Pat Cummins to lead Australia in ODIs.

➡️ Florida shooting spree leaves 3 people dead, including a child and a TV news employee covering one of the shootings.