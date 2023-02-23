Bijoy Mohapatra’s Son gets Active under Independent Banner

TNI Bureau: Former Odisha Minister Bijoy Mohapatra’s son Aravind Mohapatra became active in politics but with an independent identity.

Aravind hit the streets of Garadpur in Kendrapara. With hundreds of his supporters he marched in a rally and staged a demonstration infront of the block office.

Arvind drove a vehicle with the banner of Swabhiman Manch and sat on a dharna and protested against massive irregularities in the allocation of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Ration Card.

In his speech during the demonstration organised under the leadership of former Sarpanch Golak Biari, Aravind also highlighted different irregularities found in Garadpur block.

He urged the local administration to include the eligible beneficiaries in both the PMAY and Ration Cards. If not, he threatened to gherao the office of the district collector.

This the first time that Bijoy Mohapatra’s son Aravind was seen in a political demonstration. A few weeks ago, he was seen during a rally of Bijoy Mohapatra, which was considered a Launchpad for him.