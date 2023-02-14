TNI Morning News Headlines – February 14, 2023

➡️ Odisha Unit of BJP stages protest across Bhubaneswar over deteriorating law and order situation in the State.
➡️ Rice Politics: BJD to hold Statewide Protests from today.
➡️ Naba Das Murder Case: Accused Gopal Das produced before Jharsuguda JMFC court; his statement likely to be recorded under Sec 164 of CrPC.
➡️ 3 Days after Marriage, couple dies in road mishap in Ganjam Dist.

➡️ Two youths burnt alive as motorcycle catches fire at Kandarpur Toll Plaza in Cuttack district.
➡️ HAL removes ‘Hanuman’ picture from tail of HLFT-42 aircraft displayed at airshow.
➡️ India pays its annual contribution of $30.54 million to the UN budget: UN spokesperson.
➡️ Pulwama Attack Anniversary: Nation remembers martyrs of deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️ Rupee rises 13 paise to 82.57 against US dollar.
➡️ New Zealand declares national state of emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle causes wide spread flooding, landslides and huge ocean swells.
