TNI Morning News Headlines – February 14, 2023

➡️ Odisha Unit of BJP stages protest across Bhubaneswar over deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

➡️ Rice Politics: BJD to hold Statewide Protests from today.

➡️ Naba Das Murder Case: Accused Gopal Das produced before Jharsuguda JMFC court; his statement likely to be recorded under Sec 164 of CrPC.

➡️ 3 Days after Marriage, couple dies in road mishap in Ganjam Dist.

➡️ Two youths burnt alive as motorcycle catches fire at Kandarpur Toll Plaza in Cuttack district.

➡️ HAL removes ‘Hanuman’ picture from tail of HLFT-42 aircraft displayed at airshow.

➡️ India pays its annual contribution of $30.54 million to the UN budget: UN spokesperson.