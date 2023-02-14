PM Modi leads the Nation in paying homage to Pulwama Martyrs

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to Pulwama martyrs on Tuesday.

While playing his tributes to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama on this day in 2019 the Prime Minister weeted, “Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India.”

Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is noteworthy to mention here that 40 soldiers were martyred after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the CRPF convoy in Pulwama four years ago.

In a retaliatory attack, the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.