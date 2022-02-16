TNI Morning News Headlines – February 16, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 852 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 495 quarantine and 357 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 153 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh 127 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha reports 181 Covid cases in 0-18 years of age group.

➡️ Odisha reports 19 more deaths; death toll mounts to 8,945.

➡️ Mahila Police seeks permission from SDJM court Bhubaneswar to take ‘fake doctor’ on 7-day remand who had married 14 women in 7 states.

➡️ Odisha Panchayat Polls 2022: Voting underway; 67.51 lakh voters to decide the fate of 726 Zilla Parishad candidates today.

➡️ Sarpanch election countermanded after death of a woman sarpanch candidate of Jasapada panchayat under Cuttack Sadar block.

India News

➡️ India reports 30,615 fresh COVID cases (11% higher than yesterday’s numbers), 82,988 recoveries, and 514 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ PM Modi offers his prayers at the Ravidas Temple in New Delhi’s Karol Bagh on the occasion of ‘Ravidas Jayanti’.

➡️ Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes the salute at 75th Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police in Delhi.

➡️ Assembly Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi to address rallies in Punjab’s Pathankot, Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur today.

➡️ Naxals have released an engineer and a worker of private construction company, who were abducted in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district last week.

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 173 cr mark.

➡️ Last rites of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri will be performed tomorrow.

➡️ Bappi Lahiri, Composer-Singer, dies in Mumbai Hospital at 69.

➡️ Sensex currently trading at 58,178; Nifty trades at 17,367. Sensex gains 88.53 pts to 58,230.58 in opening trade; Nifty up 31.40 pts at 17,383.85

World News

➡️ Global Covid caseload surpassed 415.1 million.

➡️ Government asks Indians to leave Ukraine amid Russia threat.

➡️ Oil inches closer to $100 as Russia-Ukraine tensions simmer.

➡️ Cyber attack hits Ukrainian government sites, major banks.