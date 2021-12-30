TNI Morning News Headlines – December 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 225 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 132 quarantine and 93 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 87 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha reports one death due to COVID-19 today. Death toll in the State at 8,458.

➡️ Vaccination of children between 15 & 18 years old to be completed in 1 month, informed Odisha Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi.

➡️ Odisha Panchayat Polls: Election Commission issues Election Symbols.

➡️ Police raid Shops selling banned Chinese Manja across Puri.

➡️ Odisha Private Bus Owners call off proposed strike from January 1, 2022.

India News

➡️ India reports 13,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours; Omicron case tally rises to 961 with 263 cases in Delhi and 252 in Maharashtra.

➡️ 143.83 crore vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

➡️ Active caseload currently stands at 77,002; Recovery Rate currently stands at 98.40%.

➡️ A total of 67,64,45,395 samples tested up to December 30, of which 11,99,252 were tested on December 23.

➡️ Rupee surges 15 paise to 74.56 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex slips 64.56 pts to 57,741.93 in opening session; Nifty falls 5.50 pts to 17,208.10.

World News

➡️ New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor announces his retirement from international cricket.

➡️ Afghanistan lacks equipment to detect Omicron Variant.

➡️ US to appoint 2 Senior Officials to help Afghan Girls, Women.