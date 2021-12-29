IPS Reshuffle: Malkangiri SP Transferred

Insight Bureau: Under fire for the midnight crackdown on journalists that put the government on back foot last week, Malkangiri SP Prahlad Sahai Meena has been transferred to AIG, Headquarters.

Abilash G, who is posted as SDPO Malkangiri, was also shown the door. He has been posted as SP, Narcotics, STF.

Nitesh Wadhwani, who is posted as SDPO, Talcher, has been appointed as the new Malkangiri SP.

S Sushree, at present SDPO, Kesinga, has been posted as DCP Traffic, Bhubaneswar.

Mayadhar Sethi, who is currently DCP, Traffic, Bhubaneswar, has been posted as DCP, Crime. Madhuri Samal has been transferred from Narcotics STF to be posted SP, CID-CB.