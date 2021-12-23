TNI Morning News Headlines – December 23, 2021

Key News Headlines of December 23, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Balasore: Short-range ballistic missile, Pralay, test-fired again from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off Odisha coast at 9.35 am today; second test in the last 24 hours.
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 155 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 91 quarantine and 64 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 84 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Covid-19 claims one more life in Odisha; death toll mounts to 8,448.

➡️ Private Bus Operators suspend services on Bhubaneswar-Sambalpur Route due to the poor condition of road and dust.

➡️ Cold wave grips Odisha; 12 places in Odisha record night temperature below 10 degree Celsius. Phulbani coldest at 5 degree Celsius.

India News

➡️ India reports 7,495 new COVID-19 cases, 6,960 recoveries, and 434 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 1,39,69,76,774 vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

➡️ Active caseload currently stands at 78,291.

➡️ India has a total of 236 cases of Omicron Variant so far, of which 104 have recovered: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

➡️ Over 60% of eligible population in India is fully vaccinated now.

➡️ Bengaluru Urban (excluding BBMP) achieves 100% vaccination coverage, becomes the first district in Karnataka to be fully vaccinated.

➡️ IED weighing 5 Kgs detected, destroyed at Newa-Srinagar road in Wanpora.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair the COVID-19 review meeting at 6:30 pm today.

➡️ Rupee rises 11 paise to 75.43 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex jumps 292.31 pts to 57,222.87 in opening session, Nifty rises 88.25 pts to 17,043.70.

World News

➡️ US FDA approves 1st Oral Pill By Pfizer To Treat Covid.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 277.1 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.37 million.

➡️ Pfizer’s Paxlovid, first oral pill for COVID-19 treatment, approved by US FDA.

➡️ UNSC adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid.

➡️ Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border.

➡️ Kite Flying Festival goes wrong in Jafna, Sri Lanka. Man lifted 30 ft in the Air before landing on the ground.

