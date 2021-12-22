TNI Evening News Headlines – December 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 68 more COVID positive cases & 93 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 60 local contact cases and 8 quarantine cases.

➡️ 170 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1043045.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1 crore for establishment of Mission Shakti Bhawan in all districts.

➡️ All Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) card holders in Odisha will get livelihood assistance of Rs 1000 each.

➡️ Akhil Kumar Mishra assumes charge as Additional Director General (ADG) of Regional Outreach Bureau, Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Policy to pay Pensions to Journalists to be implemented soon, says Manas Mangaraj, Media Advisor To Odisha Government.

India News

➡️ Terrorists shot at a person at Eidgah area of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir. More details awaited.

➡️ Omicron Scare: Christmas, New Year celebrations banned in Delhi.

➡️ Punjab Government issues orders that no salary would be given to government employees without vaccination certificates.

➡️ IT department conducts searches on Chinese mobile and Fintech companies across country.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind witnessed the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kochi.

➡️ Hockey India wins Bronze medal at Asian Champions Trophy 2021 after beating Pakistan 4-3 in third-place play-off match.

➡️ Rupee rises 5 paise to close at 75.54 (provisional) against US dollar.

➡️ Sensex surges 611.55 pts to end at 56,930.56, Nifty jumps 184.60 pts to 16,955.45.

World News

➡️ Japan reports 1st community spread of Omicron variant.

➡️ India hands over 10 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Myanmar Red Cross Society.

➡️ US secret service says nearly $100 billion stolen from Covid-19 relief funds.

➡️ China finally faces accountability for rights of Uyghurs.

➡️ Israel will administer fourth Covid shot to people over 60.