TNI Evening News Headlines – December 22, 2021

Key News Headlines of December 22, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Hockey India wins Bronze medal at Asian Champions Trophy 2021 after beating Pakistan 4-3 in third-place play-off match.
141

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 68 more COVID positive cases & 93 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 60 local contact cases and 8 quarantine cases.

➡️ 170 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1043045.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1 crore for establishment of Mission Shakti Bhawan in all districts.

➡️ All Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) card holders in Odisha will get livelihood assistance of Rs 1000 each.

➡️ Akhil Kumar Mishra assumes charge as Additional Director General (ADG) of Regional Outreach Bureau, Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Policy to pay Pensions to Journalists to be implemented soon, says Manas Mangaraj, Media Advisor To Odisha Government.

India News

➡️ Terrorists shot at a person at Eidgah area of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir. More details awaited.

➡️ Omicron Scare: Christmas, New Year celebrations banned in Delhi.

➡️ Punjab Government issues orders that no salary would be given to government employees without vaccination certificates.

Related Posts

Odisha Panchayat Poll Dates to be announced in 2nd Week of…

TNI Morning News Headlines – December 22, 2021

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ IT department conducts searches on Chinese mobile and Fintech companies across country.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind witnessed the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kochi.

➡️ Hockey India wins Bronze medal at Asian Champions Trophy 2021 after beating Pakistan 4-3 in third-place play-off match.

➡️ Rupee rises 5 paise to close at 75.54 (provisional) against US dollar.

➡️ Sensex surges 611.55 pts to end at 56,930.56, Nifty jumps 184.60 pts to 16,955.45.

World News

➡️ Japan reports 1st community spread of Omicron variant.

➡️ India hands over 10 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Myanmar Red Cross Society.

➡️ US secret service says nearly $100 billion stolen from Covid-19 relief funds.

➡️ China finally faces accountability for rights of Uyghurs.

➡️ Israel will administer fourth Covid shot to people over 60.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.