TNI Morning News Headlines – December 20, 2023

➡️Cholera death toll in Rourkela reaches 10; around 1000 people affected by the infectious disease.
➡️Cold wave grips Odisha. G Udayagiri coldest place in state at 5 degree Celsius.
➡️Odisha ministerial staff put statewide cease work strike on hold following discussion with the State Government.
➡️Banakalagi ritual at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri today; general darshan to remain suspended from 4 pm to 8 pm.
➡️Odisha BJP MLAs head to New Delhi to meet central leaders to chalk out 2024 poll strategy.
➡️Kerala reported 292 new active cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths yesterday. Total number of active cases in the State stands at 2041. The total number of active cases in India rises to 2,311 including 79 in Karnataka and 35 in Maharashtra.
➡️PM Modi’s Kerala programme postponed to January 3.
➡️Vice President of India received a telephone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing great pain over the abject theatrics of some MPs in Parliament complex yesterday.
➡️Floor leaders of INDIA parties to meet today afternoon at Congress President Maillikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi.
➡️Few buildings submerged as the Tamraparni river in Tirunelveli is flooded due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu. IAF helicopters drop food and other relief material to stranded people.
➡️Lok Sabha passes bill to raise age limit of president, members of GSTAT at 67 years and 65 years, respectively.
➡️Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama inaugurates first International Sangha Forum in Bodhgaya, Bihar.
➡️Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time high levels in early trade.
➡️Rupee gains 1 paisa to 83.17 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️South Africa beat India by eight wickets in second ODI to level three-match series 1-1.
➡️Colorado Supreme Court declares Donald Trump ineligible for the presidency under Constitution’s insurrection clause.
