Suman Khillo, Tribal Girl from Odisha’s Koraput shines in Tollywood

TNI Bureau: Suman Khillo, a tribal girl, has made the entire Odisha and Koraput district in particular proud with her acting skills in Telugu film.

Khillo, a resident of Semiliguda of the district, had played small roles in several Tamil and Telugu films. But now she has played an important role in Telugu movie Mangalavaaram, which was released in November.

In Mangalavaaram, Khillo has played the role of a temple priest’s wife. The movie was released in five different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Ajay Bhupathi has directed the movie while Payal Rajput, Nandita Shwetha, Divya Pillai, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Ajmal Ameer, Kamal Krishna, Sharvan Reddy, Ajay Ghosh and Dayanand Reddy have acted in different important roles.

After completing her schooling and Diploma in mechanical engineering from Semiliguda, Suman did graduation in fashion designing from a Bhubaneswar-based institution.

Suman also took part in several beauty pageant competitions and won the titles. She also had shot advisements for several companies.

While speaking to the media Suman said that she wants to continue her acting and aimed at getting a lead role in the films in future.

Meanwhile, praises and wishes from people and different organisations of the district have started to poured in for the actress.