Cholera Death Toll reaches 10 in Rourkela Smart City

TNI Bureau: The death toll due to cholera in Rourkela Smart City of Odisha has risen to 10 while around 1000 people are reportedly affected by the infectious disease.

It is to be noted here that more than 500 diarrhoea cases were reported from places like Kisantola, Kalinga Vihar, Chhend, Basanti Colony, Railway Colony, MS Palli, Balughat, STI Square, Uditnagar, Plant site and Nalla Road that comes under the jurisdiction of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC).

Samples were collected from the people admitted in Rourkela Government Hospital and the tests revealed some patients are infected with cholera (caused by bacteria Vibrio cholerae), while others had E.coli.

While the exact cause of the disease is being probed, the local administration has taken different steps like sanitation and water purification to check further outbreak of the disease.