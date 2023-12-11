TNI Morning News Headlines – December 11, 2023

➡️Counting of cash seized during I-T raids on the properties linked to a liquor trader concludes in Odisha. A total of Rs 353 crore seized. Income Tax Department to deposit all cash at Balangir SBI branch.
➡️Rayagada: Two minor brothers, who had gone to Visakhapatnam to work as migrants, die within hours following alleged exploitation by their employer.
➡️BJP MPs hold protest against Congress after crores in cash recovered from premises linked to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu in Odisha Income Tax raids.
➡️BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai to become the next Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.
➡️Supreme Court of India Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is to deliver verdict on the abrogation of Article 370. Mehbooba Mufti put under house arrest ahead of SC verdict on Article 370.
➡️Gyanvapi complainant Harihar Pandey passes away following prolonged illness. He was 77.
➡️Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren summoned by ED tomorrow in alleged land scam case.
Related Posts
➡️More than 5 coaches of the goods train coming towards Chennai Harbour carrying iron-related rods, derailed. Trains from South Tamil Nadu towards Chennai has been affected.
➡️Equity market rallies in early trade; Sensex crosses 70,000 level for the first time.
➡️Rupee rises 1 paisa to 83.39 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️US President Joe Biden invites Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to White House.
➡️133 Palestinians killed by Israel’s attacks in Gaza in 24 hours: Source.
➡️The Head of State of the Sultanate of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik will come to India for a state visit on December 16.
➡️Javier Milei sworn in as President of Argentina.
➡️Thailand is sending soil to the Ram janmabhoomi ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Comments are closed.