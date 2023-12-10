I-T Raid Cash Counting concludes; Over Rs 353 Crore seized 

TNI Bureau: The counting of entire cash seized from the locations linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu in Odisha concluded today, on the fifth day.

The counting of cash at the Balangir branch of the SBI bank was going on for the fifth day. However, it ended today and a total of Rs 305 Crore was counted at the bank.

Sources said that 25 counting machines along with 50 bank employees were engaged in the counting. Several counting machines even broke down due to the heavy workload, added the sources.

Earlier, over Rs 11 crore was counted at the Titlagarh and Rs 37.5 crore at Sambalpur branch of the SBI. Thus, a total of Rs 353 Crore was seized by the IT department.

Notably, the Income Tax officials seized the cash after conducting simultaneous raids at different places related to Boudh Distillery Private Limited, an Odisha-based distillery firm, and other liquor businessmen linked to the firm in Balangir, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Bhubaneswar in Odisha, Kolkata in West Bengal and Bokaro in Jharkhand on Wednesday.